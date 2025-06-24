2 year warranty
Discontinued
CTE2510BK/40
Always in touch
With 0.08MP main cameras, Philips E2510 will make your every moment full of colorful happiness. Built-in 1.77 inch HD display and 3000mAh battery, it delivers you the outstanding quality and brilliant user experience.
Always in touch
Put the fun and excitement of colorful graphics and photos right at your fingertips with your phone's 1.77'' TFT display.
Your Philips mobile phone comes packed with a standout 3000mAh battery for seamless and long lasting connections on the go. With such exceptional battery performance, you can banish nagging worries about missing important calls from both your professional and personal contacts. And when both work and family matters have been tackled to your satisfaction, you can hone in on transcendent gaming and surfing experiences on a single charge, thanks to the phone's best-in-class power technology.
The Micro-USB interface makes it easy for you to work seamlessly, regardless of which end of the cable is inserted into the device or whether the cable direction is correct