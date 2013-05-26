2 year warranty
Discontinued
CSP6911/00
Your mobile music theater
Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP6911. These 16x24cm 3-way speakers have peak power at 300W, and feature an oval polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass.
6 x 9"
3-way
300W Peak
PEI (Polyetherimide) is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high tensile strength, high stability and tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These PEI domes can capture even the highest musical notes to make your music textured with warm, full-range treble. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.