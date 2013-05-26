ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

Car coaxial speaker

CSP515/00

Your mobile music theater

Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP515. These 13cm 2-way speakers have peak power at 180W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.

See all benefits

with 2-way stereo for vivid sound

Your mobile music theater

  • 12.7 cm (5")

  • 2-way

  • 180W Peak

35W RMS power handling

Light polypropylene cone for clear sound delivery

Light polypropylene cone for clear sound delivery

Inside the speaker, a diaphragm sits on top of a voice coil to produce a signal waveform once an input signal is received. It transforms the signal wave into a sound wave. Polypropylene is one of the lightest plastics ever invented and is great material for speaker diaphragms due to its weight, high strength, stiffness and tolerance for high temperatures. These polypropylene cones deliver high quality music by reacting to even the smallest sound signal to produce clear, vivid sound.

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

A highly sensitive cloth connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the cloth surround assembly brings the cone back into position to be ready to receive another sound signal. By doing so, the woofer can capture every signal with a minimum of distortion, giving you clear, smooth sound no matter how loud or how quiet the music is played.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.