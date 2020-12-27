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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

MinicellsButton cell

CR2032P5B/59

Top quality technology for small devices

Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices

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Top quality technology for small devices

  • 5 units

  • Lithium

Reliable for long term performance

In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose battery

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose battery

To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.

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Disclaimers

  1. To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.