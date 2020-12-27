2 year warranty
Discontinued
CR2032P5B/59
Top quality technology for small devices
Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices
5 units
Lithium
In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.