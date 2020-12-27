2 year warranty
Discontinued
CR2025P5B/59
Top quality technology for small devices
Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices
5 units
Lithium
In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.