Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Drip tray

CP1138
  • Drip tray Drip tray Drip tray
    -{discount-value}

    Drip tray

    CP1138

    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS 3000 and PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

    Drip tray

    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS 3000 and PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS 3000 and PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

    Drip tray

    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS 3000 and PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Drip tray

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • PHILIPS 4000
    • Removable for easy cleaning
    • Not dishwasher-proof

    Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types:
      • HD8847
      • HD8834

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.