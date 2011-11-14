2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM300BL/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM300. Its 3” touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.
Full HD videos are great for watching on HD TVs. But should you want to email the video or share it online, the large HD file will have to be compressed and converted into an email-friendly format. Your camcorder takes away that hassle by offering dual format recording. Turn the feature on and your videos are recorded in two formats simultaneously – full HD (1080p) and email-friendly QWVGA (240p) formats. This lets you enjoy your videos to the fullest on your HD TV, and gives you a format you can immediate share electronically.
Advanced anti-shake lets you take great videos that you will always be proud to share. Steady and undistorted videos are ensured by gyro sensors that are armed with advanced algorithms. The sensors take measurements of the distance between the ground and the camera lens, and make the necessary corrections whenever the camcorder wobbles. This advanced technology gives you blur-free pictures every time, letting you capture the best moments in life in amazing videos.