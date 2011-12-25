Dual format recording for full HD and email-friendly formats

Full HD videos are great for watching on HD TVs. But should you want to email the video or share it online, the large HD file will have to be compressed and converted into an email-friendly format. Your camcorder takes away that hassle by offering dual format recording. Turn the feature on and your videos are recorded in two formats simultaneously – full HD (1080p) and email-friendly QWVGA (240p) formats. This lets you enjoy your videos to the fullest on your HD TV, and gives you a format you can immediate share electronically.