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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM150OR/00

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Rugged and waterproof, the ESee camcorder CAM150 is great indoors & out, even in water or snow. Advanced anti-shake delivers the sharpest videos while dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats for easy sharing anytime.

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Even in the water or snow

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Small and slim design to fit easily into your pocket

Flash, auto focus, face & smile detection

Flash, auto focus, face & smile detection

Quick impression for video highlights in a mini movie

Quick impression for video highlights in a mini movie

Make a quick summary of the videos you have shot – all with the click of a button. Quick impression automatically extracts highlights of your latest videos and strings them into a synopsis of your recordings. View the essence of your videos instantly or use the summary to simply remind yourself of what you have shot. All you have to do is select Quick Impression on your camcorder. Reliving memories has never been easier.

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