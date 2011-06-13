2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM102BU/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear - with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect fuss-free to devices with the integrated USB plug.
Life’s best moments sometimes catch you by surprise. But with 3 sec pre-recording, you can capture more on video, even if you hit the button a few seconds too late. With 3 sec pre-recording selected, your camcorder will automatically start recording three seconds before you press the record button. With this constant buffer, you will never miss getting anything on video again.