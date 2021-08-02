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  • Fast drying with no heat damage** Fast drying with no heat damage** Fast drying with no heat damage**
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    5000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD500/00

    Fast drying with no heat damage**

    ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

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    5000 Series Hair Dryer

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    Fast drying with no heat damage**

    with ThermoShield technology

    • 2100W
    • ThermoShield technology
    • 2x ionic care*
    • 3 heat & 2 speed settings
    ThermoShield technology for ultimate heat protection

    ThermoShield technology for ultimate heat protection

    The overheat detect sensor actively optimizes and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

    Fast drying for professional results with 2100W

    Fast drying for professional results with 2100W

    This 2100W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling experience quicker and easier.

    2x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

    2x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

    This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

    Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

    Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

    Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

    Cool Shot to set your style

    Cool Shot to set your style

    The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

    Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

    The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      14 mm

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Wattage
      2100  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Motor
      DC
      Color / Finishing
      White & Metallic
      Off mode power
      < 0.3 W

    • Features

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Heat/Speed settings
      6
      Cool shot
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic technology
      2x ions*
      ThermoShield technology
      Yes

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