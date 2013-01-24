Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

DryCare Advanced

Hairdryer

BHD170/40
  • 2 times more ions for shiny hair 2 times more ions for shiny hair 2 times more ions for shiny hair
    -{discount-value}

    DryCare Advanced Hairdryer

    BHD170/40

    2 times more ions for shiny hair

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine. See all benefits

    DryCare Advanced Hairdryer

    2 times more ions for shiny hair

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine. See all benefits

    2 times more ions for shiny hair

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine. See all benefits

    DryCare Advanced Hairdryer

    2 times more ions for shiny hair

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      2 times more ions for shiny hair

      with volume diffuser and 14 mm styling nozzle.

      • ThermoProtect Ionic
      • 2200 W
      • 2 x more ions
      • Volume diffuser
      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

      This 2200 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Adds volume, maximising thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      Adds volume, maximising thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser also spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthily, boosting volume and reducing frizz. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser's fine textured pins encourage volume, add bounce and shape curls.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

      2 times stronger Ion conditioning for ultimate shine

      2 times stronger Ion conditioning for ultimate shine

      Give your hair an intensive boost with ionic conditioning. This hairdryer emits 2 times more negatively charged ions than other hairdryers. The result is the ultimate shiny, frizz-free hair. Let it shine!

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.

      Removable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

      The removable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build-up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Wattage
        2200  W
        Power
        2200  W
        Colour/finishing
        High Gloss and Matte White
        Housing material
        ABS
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Travel pouch
        No
        Ceramic coating
        No
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Diffuser
        Asymmetric volume diffuser
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Slim 14-mm styling nozzle
        Number of attachments
        2

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-Box Dimensions
        • Length = 63cm
        • Width = 35cm
        • Height = 25 cm
        A-Box Weight
        6.2 kg
        F-Box Dimensions
        • Depth = 11cm
        • Height = 23cm
        • Width = 31cm
        F-Box weight
        0.9 kg
        Product size
        • Width = 22cm
        • Height = 31 cm
        • Length = 10 cm
        Product weight (excl. pack)
        0.6 kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.