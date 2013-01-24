2 times more ions for shiny hair
Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine. See all benefits
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
This 2200 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The volume diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser also spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthily, boosting volume and reducing frizz. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser's fine textured pins encourage volume, add bounce and shape curls.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.
Give your hair an intensive boost with ionic conditioning. This hairdryer emits 2 times more negatively charged ions than other hairdryers. The result is the ultimate shiny, frizz-free hair. Let it shine!
Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.
The removable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build-up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.
