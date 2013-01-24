Home
V-Line Display

BDL4780VH/00
  Superb image visibility and clearer images
    With this high-brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being assured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership. See all benefits

      Superb image visibility and clearer images

      With an ultra-bright display

      • 47"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • 2000 cd/m²
      Projects a super-bright picture even in daylight

      Projects a super-bright picture even in daylight

      Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas that are illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 2000-nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for all locations where ambient brightness is an issue.

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Signage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content and schedule your playlist, and you are ready to play!

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Standard displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true-to-life picture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        46.96  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        2000  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        10  ms
        Display colours
        1.07 billion colours
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        DICOM
        Clinical D-image

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • USB
        • Component (BNC)
        • Composite (BNC)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        Audio input
        • 3.5-mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        15.6 mm
        Set Depth
        132.10  mm
        Set Height
        620.59  mm
        Set Width
        1076.20  mm
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Product weight
        24  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        52.9  lb

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 10
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • VGA
        • RS232
        • DisplayPort
        • IR Loop through
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • Card OPS RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        160 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        Optional accessories
        HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
        Stand
        Optional BM04642 / BM02542

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • C-Tick
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • J-Moss
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

