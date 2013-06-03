Shaver series 3000 Wet & dry electric shaver
Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.
The new Philips CareTouch shaver is designed to help reduce ingrown hairs to give you smooth skin every day. With Aquatec Wet & Dry you can enjoy a refreshing wet shave when used with gel or foam or a convenient shave when used dry.
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Shaver series 3000 Wet & dry electric shaver
Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs. GentleCut heads cut just above skin level for smooth skin
Gently cut just above skin level for smooth skin.
Aquatec Wet&Dry - Refreshing wet shave or an easy dry shave
Shave wet with gel or foam for extra skin protection or dry for convenience.
Rotary Comfort System effortlessly glides over your skin
Effortlessly glides over your skin for enhanced comfort and smoothness.
Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and mustache
The full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and mustache.
Up to 40 minutes of cordless power
Up to 40 minutes of cordless power. Fully charges in 8 hours.
Lithium-Ion battery for long-lasting power
Fully washable: Simply rinse under the tap
Battery low, battery full and charging indicator
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Power system
8-hour full charge
Yes Rechargeable Cordless
Use Anywhere! Up to 40 min. cordless shaving
Yes Worldwide voltage
Adjusts from 100V to 240 V
Electronic features
Battery Light
Yes Battery Low/Full Indicator
Yes Electronic On/Off Button
Yes LED Charge
Yes
Shaving system
Aquatec wet & dry
Yes Fully washable
Yes GentleCut heads
Yes Pop-up trimmer
Yes Rotary Comfort system
Yes
Accessories
Cleaning brush
Yes Power cord
Yes Protective cap
Yes
Service
Replacement head
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