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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE6790/00

Digital radio on the go

Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning.

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with 20 preset radio stations

Digital radio on the go

  • FM/MW, Digital tuning

  • 20 presets

  • Stereo headphone

  • Battery operated

Built-in clock function

A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Pocket-size for portable use

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