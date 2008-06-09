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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE6580/00

Portable radio on the go

This super-compact pocket-size Philips FM/MW portable radio is supplied with stereo in-earphones cable winder, making this the ideal radio on the go.

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Portable radio on the go

  • pocket size

  • Stereo earphone

Single thumbwheel control for volume and on/off switch

0

Headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

Stereo headphone

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