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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

AE3300 Bathroom radio

AE3300/00

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Adjustable timer turns radio off at a preset time

The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

Anti-slip and easy-grip design

The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberized so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.

Battery operation for portable use

The Philips clock radio operates on two AA batteries for optimum portability and positioning.

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