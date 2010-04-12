Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Bathroom radio

AE2330/00
  • Make a splash in your shower Make a splash in your shower Make a splash in your shower
    -{discount-value}

    Bathroom radio

    AE2330/00

    Make a splash in your shower

    Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splashproof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bathroom radio

    Make a splash in your shower

    Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splashproof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy. See all benefits

    Make a splash in your shower

    Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splashproof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bathroom radio

    Make a splash in your shower

    Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splashproof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Radio and alarm clock
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Make a splash in your shower

      with this bathroom radio

      • FM/MW, Digital tuning
      • Splash-proof
      • Clock
      • Battery operated
      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      Adjustable timer turns radio off at a preset time

      The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

      Anti-slip and easy-grip design

      The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberised so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.

      Battery operation for portable use

      The Philips clock radio operates on two AA batteries for optimum portability and positioning.

      Built-in clock function

      A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

      Detachable strap for easy hanging

      A detachable strap is provided to let you place your Philips bathroom radio wherever you want. Remove the strap if you plan to place the radio on a flat surface, or wrap the strap around your shower head, tap or towel bar to use in the bath.

      Splashproof design for use in the shower or bathroom

      The sound quality of the radio's waterproof speaker will not degrade over time. Splashproof material and a solid mechanical design means you can place your radio in the wettest part of your bathroom such as on the wash basin or in the bathtub. You can even hang it over the shower nozzle. The radio can handle a brief jet of water on its surface.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Display Digits
        5
        Clock
        sleep timer
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)
        Output power
        300 mW RMS

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.61  kg
        Product weight
        0.53  kg
        Main unit depth
        61  mm
        Packaging width
        90  mm
        Main unit height
        153  mm
        Packaging height
        169  mm
        Main unit width
        88  mm
        Packaging depth
        65  mm
        Master carton quantity
        6

      • Power

        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        3
        Battery type
        AA size (LR6)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.