Search terms

  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities Perfect companion for outdoor activities Perfect companion for outdoor activities

    Portable Radio

    AE1120/00

    Perfect companion for outdoor activities

    The Philips AE1120/00 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Radio

    Similar products

    See all Radio and alarm clock

    Perfect companion for outdoor activities

    with this portable radio

    • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
    • Micro USB port for charging
    • Flashlight
    • Self-powered/ Battery operated
    Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

    Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

    Harness your own power with the device's innovative, kinetically driven power source - an environmentally friendly alternative to battery-powered devices. Providing power for radio, flashlight or to charge up a phone or other device is an easy-to-use way to keep charged up.

    Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activitiy

    Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activitiy

    Don't be kept in the dark. With its built-in flashlight, the device keeps things going long after the sun has set. This device takes the risk out of poorly-lit nighttime activities and can be just the thing in the event of power outages. Kinetic power generation keeps things automatically charged and eliminates worries about batteries going flat.

    Built in siren to keep you safe

    Built in siren to keep you safe

    Keeping safe often means being locatable. The device's built-in siren attracts attention, meaning that help is never far away. Kinetically powered to prevent unexpected battery problems, the siren is an addition designed to give you peace of mind and make your safety a top priority.

    Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

    Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

    A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

    FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

    FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

    FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

    Built-in micro USB cable for recharging any USB-device

    It's difficult to unplug entirely - and now you don't have to. Finding a charger for a mobile phone or other device in the outdoors can be a hassle, which is why the device has a handy micro-USB built in, meaning you'll always have enough power for music and movies, or just for your peace of mind. It's also great to act as a backup in the case of power outages. Take advantage of the device's kinetically-charged power source to keep powered up and connected.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power
      300 mW RMS
      Volume control
      rotary (analogue)

    • Loudspeakers

      No. of built-in speakers
      1

    • Connectivity

      Micro USB
      for DC charging
      Micro USB cable
      for charging mobile phones

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      Rod
      Tuner bands
      • FM
      • MW

    • Convenience

      Flashlight
      Yes
      Kinetic power
      Yes
      Siren
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      AAA
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Number of batteries
      3
      DC input voltage
      5  V

    • Accessories

      Others
      • Quick start guide
      • User Manual
      Warranty
      Warranty Certificate

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      120 x 47 x 76 mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      0.32  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      130 x 59 x 84 mm
      Product weight
      0.26  kg

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.