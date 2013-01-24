Android: Run your own app or choose your favourite app to run

With Android integrated into the touch display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet, and save your own app directly into the display. This also means, for built-in apps like the browser, it's touch-capable straight out of the box. Just connect the power and you've got immediate interactivity. You can also use the built-in scheduler to display your apps and content based on the time of day. And, using the auto orientation feature, switching from portrait to landscape content is as simple as turning the display.