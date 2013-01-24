Home
D-Line Display

65BDL4050D/00
    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Chasing innovation

      powered by Android

      • 65"
      • Powered by Android
      • 450 cd/m²

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favourite app to run

      With Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto-orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.

      With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine-to-machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

      Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feature, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

      Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and video conferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customise and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        166.37  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.744 x 0.744 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 million
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        • DVI-D
        • USB
        • VGA (via DVI)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (via DVI-D)
        Audio input
        • 3.5-mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • Ext. speaker cntrl (aud. out)
        Other connections
        • mPCIe
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1452.0  mm
        Set Height
        833.1  mm
        Set Depth
        63.5  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        57.17  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        32.80  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.50  inch
        Bezel width
        9.5 (T/L/R) 15.6 (B)
        Product weight (lb)
        65.7  lb
        Product weight
        29.8  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400, M6
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
          Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
          Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • VGA
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        • DisplayPort
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Picture in picture
        PIP

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.4 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (EPA 6.0)
        99  W
        Consumption (Typical)
        103  W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        Stand
        BMO5922 (Optional)
        Optional accessories
        ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • MP4
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PDF
        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • J-Moss
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8 GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533 MHz
        Memory
        2 GB DDR3
        Storage
        16 GB EMMC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)

