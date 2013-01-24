Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Multi-Touch Display

65BDL3052T/00
  • Deliver a higher level of interaction Deliver a higher level of interaction Deliver a higher level of interaction
    -{discount-value}

    Multi-Touch Display

    65BDL3052T/00

    Deliver a higher level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, the high performance of our multi-touch screens is matched by their excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Multi-Touch Display

    Deliver a higher level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, the high performance of our multi-touch screens is matched by their excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Deliver a higher level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, the high performance of our multi-touch screens is matched by their excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Multi-Touch Display

    Deliver a higher level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, the high performance of our multi-touch screens is matched by their excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all unmapped
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Deliver a higher level of interaction

      with true multi-touch in 4K UHD

      • 65"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities give you the ultimate in user interaction. Multi-Touch displays are equipped with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID-compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favourite app to run

      With Android integrated into the touch display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet, and save your own app directly into the display. This also means, for built-in apps like the browser, it's touch-capable straight out of the box. Just connect the power and you've got immediate interactivity. You can also use the built-in scheduler to display your apps and content based on the time of day. And, using the auto orientation feature, switching from portrait to landscape content is as simple as turning the display.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen before

      See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      Anti-glare glass with low optical parallax

      With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure colour and great clarity.

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        64.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.372 x 0.372 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Panel technology
        VA
        Operating system
        Android 5.0.1

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Infrared touch
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • 5 mm tempered safety glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Anti-Reflective

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • HDMI (x4)
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort
        Audio input
        3.5-mm jack
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • USB
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        • OPS
        • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
        • mPCIe

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50 Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60 Hz
        • 2160p, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Signal Loop Through
        IR Loop through
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Memory
        2 GB DDR3/ 8 GB eMMC
        Picture in picture
        PIP

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1475.4  mm
        Set Height
        850.4  mm
        Set Depth
        101.0  mm
        Product weight
        40.58  kg
        VESA Mount
        400(H)x400(V), M6
        Bezel width
        21.0 mm
        Product weight (lb)
        89.46  lb
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.98  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        33.48  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        58.09  inch
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 200 mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20–80% (Operational), 10–90% (Storage)  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (On mode)
        186 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Consumption (Typical)
        165  W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
        Stand
        BM05922 (Optional)
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • USB Cover and screw x 1

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • C-Tick
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • EPEAT
        • EUP
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Video
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • WEBM

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8 GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533 MHz
        Memory
        2 GB DDR3
        Storage
        8 GB eMMC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.