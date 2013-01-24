Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- RS232 cable
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- HDMI cable
- IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
Deliver a higher level of interaction
Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, the high performance of our multi-touch screens is matched by their excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities give you the ultimate in user interaction. Multi-Touch displays are equipped with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID-compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
With Android integrated into the touch display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet, and save your own app directly into the display. This also means, for built-in apps like the browser, it's touch-capable straight out of the box. Just connect the power and you've got immediate interactivity. You can also use the built-in scheduler to display your apps and content based on the time of day. And, using the auto orientation feature, switching from portrait to landscape content is as simple as turning the display.
See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.
With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure colour and great clarity.
Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.
A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.
