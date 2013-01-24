Home
Multi-Touch Display

55BDL4051T/00
    Multi-Touch Display

    55BDL4051T/00

    Discover a new level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Multi-Touch Display

      Discover a new level of interaction

      using the power of Android

      • 55"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities give you the ultimate in user interaction. Multi-Touch displays are equipped with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID-compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Anti-glare glass with low optical parallax

      With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure colour and great clarity.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favourite app to run

      With Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto-orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.

      With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine-to-machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.

      Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

      Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feature, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.8  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.64  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 million
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Infrared touch
        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • 5 mm tempered safety glass
        • Anti-Glare

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        • VGA (via DVI)
        • DVI-I (digital + analogue) 1x
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (via DVI-I)
        Audio input
        3.5-mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        • mPCIe
        • USB, type A
        • USB, type B

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Signal Loop Through
        IR Loop through
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Memory
        16GB eMMC

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1271.0  mm
        Set Height
        741.8  mm
        Set Depth
        91.4  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        50.04  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        29.20  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.60  inch
        Product weight
        31  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        68.34  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Bezel width
        29.2 mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0-40degC (Landscape)/0-35degC (Portrait)  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80(operation),5~95%(storage)  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        76  W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        Stand
        BM05922/00
        Included Accessories
        Logo guide

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • CE
        • EAC
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • FCC, Class B
        • PSB
        • PSE
        • UL/cUL
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PDF
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A9, 1.6G
        Memory
        2 GB DDR3
        Storage
        16 GB EMMC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • User manual on CD-ROM

