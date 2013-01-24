Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Edge alignment plates
- RS232 cable
- Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
- Optional accessories: Tabletop stand
Captivate your audience
Experience your content like never before thanks to high brightness. At 2500 nits, our new 55 inch display delivers high brightness for excellent legibility and visibility, even in high ambient light environments. See all benefits
Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 2500 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities, especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for all locations where ambient brightness is an issue.
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use at highest accuracy and in critical environments. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.
A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.
Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.
Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.
