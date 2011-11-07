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Be enthralled by 3D games, movies and photos with Philips 3D Max 120Hz display. Set yourself free with the wireless Active shutter glasses which brings real-life depth in Full HD resolution. The bundled PC software not only allows you to play 3D games but also transforms 2D content to 3D. Using latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in 1920x1080 resolution, latest 3D PC and Blu-Ray games will look amazingly smooth and sharp. 3D video and movies with its true-to-life depth will immerse you in action.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images
With Blu-ray gaming and movie players with HDMI 1.4a compatible connection, the Philips 3D display will auto-switch to 3D mode and give you awesome images straight away. No more fussing with adjustments!
Set yourself free with the wireless, re-chargeable active shutter glass. No more worries about restrictive and limited viewing angle while playing your favorite games and watching video.
Re-invent your favorite 2D collection of games, movies and video with the bundled PC-software. At the click of a mouse, watch them transform with amazing 3D depth.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multilevel On Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
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