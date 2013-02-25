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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with Webcam, MultiView

272P4QPJKES/00

Crystalclear images, maximum productivity

This professional Philips display delivers Crystalclear Quad HD 2560x1440 images. MultiView enhances productivity with active dual connect and view. Webcam enables collaboration saving time and money

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with MultiView

Crystalclear images, maximum productivity

  • Quad HD

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 display

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

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  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

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