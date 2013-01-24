Home
HD Display

24PHT4101S/67
  Slim LED TV
    HD Display

    24PHT4101S/67

    Slim LED TV

    The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience. See all benefits

      Slim LED TV

      With Digital Crystal Clear

      • 60 cm (24")
      • LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

      Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

      Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture-processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and colour. Whatever the source, you'll always enjoy razor-sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites and the most vivid, brilliant colours, as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.

      Central stand with real metal and chrome detailing

      Our designers combined an ultra slim neck and angled base plate with a brushed and polished metal finish to create a fresh design that will compliment any modern home.

      Two HDMI input ports and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you'll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Digital Crystal Clear for precision you'll want to share

      For natural-looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you're indulging in your favourite programmes, movies or the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, colour and sharpness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED HD TV
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Aspect ratio
        4:3/16:9
        Picture enhancement
        Digital Crystal Clear
        Viewing angle
        176º (H)/176º (V)

      • User Interaction

        Programme
        USB Recording*
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Fit to Screen
        • 4:3
        • Widescreen
        • 16:9

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        8 W
        Sound Enhancement
        Incredible Surround

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        Number of USBs
        1
        Number of components in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Audio in (VGA/DVI)
        • Headphone out
        • PC-In VGA
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SRT
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • MPEG1 L1/2
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1366x768 @ 60 Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920 x 1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Analogue TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        550  mm
        Set Height
        327  mm
        Set Depth
        66  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        550  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        360  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        156  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        100 x 100 mm
        Product weight
        2.3  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        2.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.5  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual

