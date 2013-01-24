Customise, save and run your own Apps with open source OS

With Android integrated into this touch display, you can work with the most developed OS. You can simply start using pre-installed Apps within minutes, or you can take advantage of its open source base and modify, customise and save your own Apps directly into the display's memory. It enables you to customise your personal boot-up screen. You can also use the built-in scheduler to daypart your apps and content based on the time of day.