A new level of interaction
Enhance and personalise interactions with this user-friendly, 10 point touch screen See all benefits
Communicate wirelessly with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth or simplify your content control by downloading content wirelessly.
Using the power of touch, a brand new level of interactivity is possible. With projected capacitive touch technology, this 10" display offers a bezel-less front, complete with 5 simultaneous touch points, meaning users can interact with your business in new, dynamic ways
With Android integrated into this touch display, you can work with the most developed OS. You can simply start using pre-installed Apps within minutes, or you can take advantage of its open source base and modify, customise and save your own Apps directly into the display's memory. It enables you to customise your personal boot-up screen. You can also use the built-in scheduler to daypart your apps and content based on the time of day.
Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.
This 24 inch display is equipped with a camera, a microphone and speakers. Depending on your app and use case, these features enable you to use it in various environments. You can use it as a security device with facial recognition or enhance your advertising revenue with customised algorithms. Use it as a make-up mirror in a retail cosmetics environment with virtual try-on applications. You can also use it for AV communications like video conferencing system in a corporate environment.
Simplify installation with PoE+ technology. Using this technology, power and connectivity can be delivered over a single Ethernet line. This allows for simplified installation as there is no need for a power adapter. Displays can be installed in small, hard-to-reach areas, helping to ensure a more flexible and adaptable display environment. And for those who prefer not to use Power-over-Ethernet, a power adapter is included in the box.
Connect and control your cloud-based content with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Simply connect the display to the Internet using Wi-Fi or with an RJ45 cable and enjoy your own created playlists.
Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.
With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customise and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.
