Multi-Touch Display

24BDL4151T/00
  A new level of interaction
    Multi-Touch Display

    24BDL4151T/00

    A new level of interaction

    Enhance and personalise interactions with this user-friendly, 10 point touch screen

    Multi-Touch Display

    A new level of interaction

    Enhance and personalise interactions with this user-friendly, 10 point touch screen See all benefits

    A new level of interaction

    Enhance and personalise interactions with this user-friendly, 10 point touch screen See all benefits

    Multi-Touch Display

    A new level of interaction

    Enhance and personalise interactions with this user-friendly, 10 point touch screen See all benefits

      A new level of interaction

      with an Android™ powered 24" touch display

      • 24"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch

      Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easy connectivity

      Communicate wirelessly with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth or simplify your content control by downloading content wirelessly.

      Engage clients with an interactive screen

      Using the power of touch, a brand new level of interactivity is possible. With projected capacitive touch technology, this 10" display offers a bezel-less front, complete with 5 simultaneous touch points, meaning users can interact with your business in new, dynamic ways

      Customise, save and run your own Apps with open source OS

      With Android integrated into this touch display, you can work with the most developed OS. You can simply start using pre-installed Apps within minutes, or you can take advantage of its open source base and modify, customise and save your own Apps directly into the display's memory. It enables you to customise your personal boot-up screen. You can also use the built-in scheduler to daypart your apps and content based on the time of day.

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Built-in Camera, mic and speakers enhance your message

      This 24 inch display is equipped with a camera, a microphone and speakers. Depending on your app and use case, these features enable you to use it in various environments. You can use it as a security device with facial recognition or enhance your advertising revenue with customised algorithms. Use it as a make-up mirror in a retail cosmetics environment with virtual try-on applications. You can also use it for AV communications like video conferencing system in a corporate environment.

      Easy installation with PoE+ allows data and power delivery

      Simplify installation with PoE+ technology. Using this technology, power and connectivity can be delivered over a single Ethernet line. This allows for simplified installation as there is no need for a power adapter. Displays can be installed in small, hard-to-reach areas, helping to ensure a more flexible and adaptable display environment. And for those who prefer not to use Power-over-Ethernet, a power adapter is included in the box.

      Connect and display your content via the Internet

      Connect and control your cloud-based content with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Simply connect the display to the Internet using Wi-Fi or with an RJ45 cable and enjoy your own created playlists.

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customise and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        59.94  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        23.6  inch
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        170  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        160  degree
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control

      • Multi-touch Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Projected capacitive
        Protection glass
        1.5 mm tempered safety glass
        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points

      • Operating system

        Operating System
        Android 7.1.2

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        RK3399
        Memory
        4 GB DDR3
        Micro SD Card Slot
        Micro SD ver2.0 (SD/SDHC card up to max. 128 GB)
        Internal memory storage
        16 GB EMMC

      • Camera

        Camera
        Built-in 2 MP/1080 P (1920 x 1080)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 2 W

      • Communication

        Ethernet
        10 Mbps/100 Mbps/1 GB/PoE
        Wi-Fi/ WLAN
        On-board IEEE802.11 b/g/n/ac 2.4/5 GHz

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • mPCIe
        • Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
        AV input
        HDMI x 1
        AV output
        • 3.5 mm jack (L/R) x 1
        • HDMI x 1 (Android only)
        USB
        • USB 2.0 x 1
        • USB 3.0 x 1 w/fast charging
        • USB-B for touch connection (x 1)

      • Convenience

        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Other convenience
        G sensor for Auto-rotation

      • Power

        Mains power
        DC20 V ± 5%, 1.5 A
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        25  W
        PoE + (Power over Ethernet)
        max. 60 W (IEEE 802.3at)

      • Regulatory approvals/Others

        Regulatory approvals
        • IEC 60950 class A
        • CB
        • CCC
        • CE
        • C-Tick
        • FCC, Class A
        • GS
        • PSE
        • TUV
        • UL
        Warranty
        3 years (where applicable)

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        AC power adapter
        Stand
        desktop stand (Landscape only)

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0–45  °C
        Relative humidity
        operating:30% ~ 80%, storage:10%–85%  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -10 ~ 60  °C

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        566.50  mm
        Set Height
        361.10  mm
        Set Depth
        49.20  mm
        Product Weight
        4.0 kg/8.82 lb
        VESA Mount
        100 x 100 M4
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.94  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        14.22  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        22.3  inch
        Bezel width
        22.6 mm (L/R), 30.8(T), 33.9(B)

