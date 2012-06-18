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    Brilliance 249C4QSB AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

    249C4QSB/00

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    Brilliance 249C4QSB AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

    AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

    Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode

    SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

    SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

    SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

    SmartKolor is a sophisticated color extension technology that is able to enhance visual color range of the display. By boosting RGB gain level of the display, this feature enables you to have rich, vibrant images for experiencing outstanding photos and videos.

    SmartTxt for a optimized reading experience

    SmartTxt for a optimized reading experience

    SmartTxt is a sophisticated algorithm that enhances reading of text based application such as PDF documents or ebooks which usually requires more focus and concentration.

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

    Modern Touch controls

    Modern Touch controls

    Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

    Stylish, ultra-slim design for modern looks

    New range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation ultra-slim LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!

    Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

    "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

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