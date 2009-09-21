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Discontinued

LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

244E1SB/00

Big HDMI display for Full HD entertainment

Entertain yourself with 16:9 Full HD 1080p performance! Combined with HDMI and DVI inputs, invisible stereo audio and attractive Glossy finish, the 244E1 is ready to entertain you

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Big HDMI display for Full HD entertainment

  • 61 cm (24") w E-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

SmartContrast 25000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

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