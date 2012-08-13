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  • Sustainable eco design display Sustainable eco design display Sustainable eco design display

    Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

    231P4QPYKEB/00

    Sustainable eco design display

    The Philips IPS LED display with Webcam helps you collaborate and communicate, saving you time and money.

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    Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    Sustainable eco design display

    with Webcam saves time and money

    • P Line
    • 23" (58.4 cm)
    • Full HD display
    PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

    PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

    PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

    Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

    The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.

    Webcam to connect and collaborate

    Embedded webcam and microphone enables you to view and communicate with your colleagues and clients. This simple solution allows you to collaborate and share, saving precious time and travel related costs.

    DisplayPort offers audio and video over a single, long cable

    DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

    USB Hub with 3 ports for easy connections

    USB Hub allows user to conveniently connect their plug and play multimedia devices such as USB memory devices, camera, portable HDD, Web camera, PDA, Printer and many other devices which has USB connection available. The conveniently located USB 2.0 Hub on the monitor allows USB 2.0 signals to pass thru to the computer. Note that many devices like cameras and HDD may need to be powered On independently, as they have higher power requirements than the monitor USB Hub can provide.

    Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

    At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23 inch / 58.4 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.265 x 0.265 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000 :1
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      509.18 (H) x 286.41 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      7 ms (Gray to Gray)

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • DisplayPort x 1
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      • VGA (Analog )
      USB
      USB 2.0 x 3
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Microphone
      • Headphone out

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      1.5Wx2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Volume
      • PowerSensor
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl Premium
      Built-in webcam
      2.0 megapixel camera with microphone and LED indictor

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      130  mm
      Pivot
      90 degree
      Swivel
      -65/65  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      18 W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      • Built-in
      Off mode
      Zero watts with Zero switch
      On mode
      29.1 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.3 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      547 x 515 x 220  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      600 x 400 x 263  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      547 x 343 x 60  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      7.70  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      5.23  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.09  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • PowerSensor
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • TCO Certified Edge
      • RoHS
      Post consumer recycled plastic
      65%
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • PVC / BFR free housing
      • Mercury free

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Black
      Front bezel
      Black
      Rear cover
      Black

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      VGA, DVI, DP, Audio, USB, Power
      Monitor with stand
      yes
      User Documentation
      yes

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