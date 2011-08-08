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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

IPS LED monitor

227E3QSU/00

High performance IPS display

Experience brilliant LED pictures on this IPS wide-view display. With elegant design, translucent blue bezel and SmartImage lite it's a great choice!

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for brilliant, vivid colors

High performance IPS display

  • E Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

Translucent blue bezel with glossy finish

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

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