2 year warranty
Discontinued
225P2EB/00
World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy
Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 225P2 display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
22'' (55.9 cm) P-line
WSXGA+
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.
SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs
ScreenRotate makes it possible to use a monitor in either the landscape and portrait mode; to change orientation for a better view of a selected document or image, the monitor is rotated to the desired orientation.