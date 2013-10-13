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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

223V5LSB2/57

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Compact design saves space

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical Specifications

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