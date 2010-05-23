2 year warranty
Discontinued
221V2SB/00
Widescreen display offers good value
With features like SmartContrast and energy efficiency, the 221V2 offers good value.
21.5'' (54.6 cm) V-line
Full HD
Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.