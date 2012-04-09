221S3UCS/00
Simplicity with USB monitor
Set yourself free with the new Philips USB monitor. The USB 2.0 ports on your laptop delivers digital video and power to your monitor via a single cable connection!See all benefits
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White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips USB monitor is capable of displaying images and drawing power directly from your laptop USB ports with a single USB cable. No extra power or video cables are required resulting in a simple, single cable, extra low power connection between your laptop and monitor.
The USB monitor uses special low-power LED backlight, allowing it to simply draw power from USB ports of your laptop. It consumes approximately 9 watts, resulting in approximately 50% lower power consumption than a equivalent standard monitor.
The Compact Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and is height adjustable so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.
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