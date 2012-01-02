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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

220V3LSB/00

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

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Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 22" (55.9 cm)

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

LED technology for natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Attractive slim, glossy design

Technical Specifications

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