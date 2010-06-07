ZeroWatt switch 100% power saving

In line with Philips' commitment to "Sense and Simplicity" we enable you to make a responsible choice to switch OFF your monitor at any given time. At the touch of a single ON/OFF button which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, the monitors' energy consumption is reduced to Zero. In the OFF mode, the monitor is completely cut off from AC power and thereby reducing your carbon footprint even further.