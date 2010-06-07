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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with Pivot base, USB, Audio

220P2ES/00

Professional eco-friendly ergonomic display

Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 220P2 display with ZeroWatt switch, 0.1watt Soft off mode, Smart Ergo Base, Stereo Audio and a 4-port USB Hub boosts your productivity

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Professional eco-friendly ergonomic display

  • 22" (55.9 cm) P-line

  • WSXGA+

Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

ZeroWatt switch 100% power saving

In line with Philips' commitment to "Sense and Simplicity" we enable you to make a responsible choice to switch OFF your monitor at any given time. At the touch of a single ON/OFF button which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, the monitors' energy consumption is reduced to Zero. In the OFF mode, the monitor is completely cut off from AC power and thereby reducing your carbon footprint even further.

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

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