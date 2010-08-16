2 year warranty
Discontinued
202E2SB/00
Elegant HD display offers great value
With elegant design, stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite, the 202E2 HD display is a great choice for all your needs
20" (50.8 cm) E-line
HD+
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.