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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartTouch

202E2SB/00

Elegant HD display offers great value

With elegant design, stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite, the 202E2 HD display is a great choice for all your needs

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Elegant HD display offers great value

  • 20" (50.8 cm) E-line

  • HD+

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

SmartContrast 500,000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Sleek, elegant design complements your home decor

A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.

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