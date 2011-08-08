2 year warranty
Discontinued
196V3LSB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
18.5" / 47 cm
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.