

Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a diversified technology company, focused on improving people’s lives through meaningful innovation in the areas of Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting. The company was founded more than one hundred years ago as a pioneer of affordable light bulbs, and later used its expertise in vacuum tube technology to develop one of the world’s first X-ray imaging machines. The company is a leader in cardiac care, acute care and home healthcare as well as energy efficient lighting solutions and new lighting applications; this proud heritage continues with goLITE BLU, an innovative product which benefits from all of Philips’ experience as a leading lighting, healthcare and consumer technology company.