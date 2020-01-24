Some babies may be allergic to the protein in infant formula milk. If your healthcare professional thinks this may be the case, they may try your baby on a specialised feed to see if the allergy symptoms disappear.

Hydrolysed infant formula

The milk protein in these formulas has been broken down into much smaller pieces, to avoid an allergic response. These milks have an unusual taste - young babies accept them quite readily, but older babies might not be too keen.

Amino acid infant formula

If there is no obvious improvement in symptoms after trying the hydrolysed infant formula, amino acid infant formula could be another option.

Soya formula

Soya is a milk-free formula, but it’s not recommended for babies under six months. This is because soya milk has a higher amount of phyto-oestrogens and may cause hormonal problems, particularly in young babies.

To ensure your baby’s milk continues to provide all the necessary nutrients for optimum growth and development, you should ask advice from a registered dietician.