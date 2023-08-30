Below information apply only to: All-in-One 8600 Series (AIS8540) | All-in-One 8000 Series (GC628, GC629) | ProTouch (GC610, GC612, GC625, GC626, GC627) | ProTouch 2-in-1 (GC617, GC618).

Due to Philips' patented engine design, you do not need to descale your appliance. The scale will be automatically flaked off and stored internally in the base of your appliance. We have specifically designed this space to store the scale so that no further action from you is required.