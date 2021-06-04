Your Philips Groomer may come with different attachments to use for your hair and beard. It is important to use the correct attachment on the corresponding area.

Facial hair is usually stiffer than scalp hair. Hence, the beard attachment is designed and tested only for beards.

The cutting element and comb of a beard trimmer are usually smaller than that of a hair clipper. This allows you to easily reach smaller areas, like under your nose.

Therefore, for an even trim, make sure you are using the correct attachment.

If you are still not satisfied with the results of your Philips Groomer, please contact us for further help.