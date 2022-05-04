Search terms

Doctor in the middle of the operation

Made for internal medicine

Lumify is ready for rounds when you are

You never know what to expect when you walk into a patient’s room. With Lumify handheld ultrasound for internal medicine and your compatible Android or iOS device, you’ll be ready to provide excellent care with high-quality ultrasound images.

Decrease complications

of CVC insertions

Real-time ultrasound guidance can improve the accuracy and safety of CVC insertions.

Lumify can help give results similar to a chest CT when evaluating pneumonia and adult respiratory distress syndrome.

When seconds count, portable ultrasound can make the difference. Lumify can provide the high-definition imagery you need whenever and wherever you need it.

What industry leaders think about Lumify

    "The immediate availability of POCUS in the intensive care unit can quickly narrow a differential diagnosis."
     
    Dr. David Tierney Abbott Northwestern Hospital

    "I found the overall benefits of Lumify … to include excellent diagnostic image quality, ultra-portability, ease of use and simple transfer of images."
     
    Dr. Gaynor Prince MBChB, FACEM, DDU - Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital

    "… the availability of portable, bedside ultrasound device can assist greatly in clinical decision making and patient management.
     
    Dr. Rahajeng Tunjungputri, General Practitioner

    Get the full picture with clear whole-body imagery for a fast, accurate response during examinations.

      Lumify transducers for internal medicine

      Broadband phased array transducer

      Lumify S4-1 broadband phased array transducer

      • 4 to1 MHz extended operating frequency range.
      • 2D, Color Doppler, M-mode, advanced, XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging.
      • High-resolution imaging for abdominal and cardiac applications: cardiac, OB/GYN, lung, abdomen and FAST imaging preset optimizations.

      Broadband linear array transducer

      Lumify L12-4 broadband linear array transducer

      • 12 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range

      • Aperture size: 34mm

      • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT

      • High resolution imaging for shallow applications: soft tissue, vascular, superficial, musculoskeletal, and lung

      • Center line marker

      • USB-C transducer with replaceable cable

      See more when it counts

      From revealing the subtle details of an image to uncovering enriched tissue definition from multiple angles, Lumify can help you make real-time decisions with more confidence from assessment through recovery.

      Discover how Lumify works for internal medicine

      Case study

      Opportunity to potentially reverse cardiomyopathy

      Learn more
      Tutorial

      Intro to transthoracic echocardiography

      Learn more
      Quick guide

      Focused renal ultrasound

      Learn more
