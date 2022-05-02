Lumify ultrasound app

Lumify gives you the convenience of a handheld ultrasound with the high-quality images you need. And the Lumify app optimizes each image you capture in any situation.
Automatically adjust the scale with both fast flow and slow flow settings, while using color flow to match the flow conditions.
Quickly calculate gestational age and fetal weight with a simple 4-measurement technique based on Hadlock (1985) growth table.
Freeze the image to capture and save ultrasound images and loops. Plus, Android’s keyboard and voice recognition capabilities allow you to annotate images easily.
Learn about movement in an area of anatomy, calculate fetal heart rate and more in M-mode.
Provides HIPAA compliant options for sharing patient studies
Wide variety of DICOM and workflow functionalities like DICOM image store, DICOM Modality Performed Procedure Step, DICOM Storage Commitment support and more
Review current or saved exams, edit patient data, change presets and more
Ensure quick and accurate patient information input with built-in barcode reader that uses Android camera
