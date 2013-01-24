Philips Healthcare

Distributor: Arsenal LLC

199406, St. Petersburg, Shevchenko str., 39 A



Tel: (812) 309-85-52

Fax: (812) 309-85-52 доб. 199

E-mail: contact@arsenalmed.ru

Website: www.arsenalmed.ru



Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Patient care and Monitoring Solutions





Distributor: Basko Invest d.o.o.

198302, St. Petersburg, Morskoi Pekhoty str., Building 10/2, room 6H

Tel: (812)-718-63-65, 718-63-66, 718-63-67;

E-mail: info@basko.spb.ru

Website: www.basko.spb.ru



Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Devices for artificial lung ventilation (Philips / Respironics)

Distributor: Alpha -Medica

Moscow, Avangardnaya str., 3

Tel: +7(495) 645-8699

E-mail: moscow.sale@alpha-medica.ru

Website: www.alpha-medica.ru/

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Respiratory therapy equipment



Distributor: BIMC - Cardio - Volga LLC

109044, Moscow, 4 Krutitski lane, 14



Tel: (495) 660-57-78, 660-57-74, 660-57-76

Fax: (495) 660-57-79

E-mail: info@bimcvol.ru

Website: www.bimcvol.ru

404130, Volgograd region, Volzhsky city, Lenin Avenue, 37

Tel./Fax: + 7 8443 312231

E-mail: main@bimcvol.ru





Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Ultrasound

Cardio-Vasculair X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment

General X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

Informatics Solutions and Services

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Mammography



Distributor: GT Synergy

Moscow 117418



Tel/fax +7 (495) 715 75 91

E-mail: gtsk-sales@yandex.ru

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Respiratory therapy equipment

Distributor: Inmet

603000, Nizhny Novgorod, Belinsky str., 38, room 27

Tel: 8 (831) 421 64 88

Fax: 8 (831) 421 65 17

E-mail: pochta@in-met.ru, zakaz@in-met.ru

Website: www.in-met.ru



Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Ultrasound

Cardio-Vasculair X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment

General X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

Informatics Solutions and Services

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Mammography





Distributor: Kompaniya Kiel'-Kazan'

420108 Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, Mekhovshchikov str., 84\6

420138 Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, Pobedy Avenue, 18



Tel\fax: (843) 268-66-55, 268-65-66, 268-68-86

E-mail: kiel-kazan@yandex.ru, kiel-kzn@mail.ru

Website: www.kiel-kazan.ru



Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Ultrasound

Cardio-Vasculair X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment

General X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

Informatics Solutions and Services

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Mammography





Distributor: Leader

198188, St. Petersburg, Vozrozhdeniya str., 31 B, room. 4H



Tel: (812) 327-15-88

Fax: (812) 327-15-88

E-mail: lidermedi@gmail.com

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Ultrasound

Cardio-Vasculair X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment

General X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

Informatics Solutions and Services

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Mammography





Distributor: Medes

190031, St. Petersburg, Fontanka River, d.95

197374, Russia, St. Petersburg, Mebelnaya str., 12/1A, room 55H



Tel: +7 (812) 327-43-16

Fax: +7 (812) 327-43-17

E-mail: medes@mail.wplus.net



Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Ultrasound

Cardio-Vasculair X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment

General X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

Informatics Solutions and Services

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Mammography

Distributor: Meditsinskie Systemy i Tekhnologii

197341, St. Petersburg, Fermskoe road, 32, 81/N.



Tel: +7 (812) 331-77-07; Факс: +7 (812) 331-17-07

E-mail: sales@medsyst.ru

Website: http://www.medsyst.ru



Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Ultrasound

Cardio-Vasculair X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Patient Montioring & Monitoring Solutions

Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment

General X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

Informatics Solutions and Services

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Mammography





Distributor: Meditsinskie Diagnosticheckie Metody (MED-M)

123610, Krasnopresnenskaya nab., 12, office 504



Tel: 8 (495) 258-24-49, 258-24-50, 258-24-51

E-mail: margo@med-m.su, sergey@med-m.su

Website: http://www.med-m.su/



Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea





Distributor: Medimport

129110, Moscow, Mira ave., 68/1A



Tel : +7 499-737-48-44

Fax : +7 499-737-48-44

E-mail: info@medimport.pro

Website: www.medimport.pro

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

Ultrasound

Cardio-Vasculair X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment

General X-Ray Imaging Equipment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

Informatics Solutions and Services

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Mammography





Distributor: Medinvest

123007, Moscow, 4th Magistrannaya str., 5/1



Tel: +7 (495) 642-94-45, +7 (495) 642-94-45 ,

+7 (495) 642-94-46, +7 (495) 642-94-46

Fax: +7 (495) 642-94-47

E-mail: info@med-invest.com

Website: http://med-invest.ru/



Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups: