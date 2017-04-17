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    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    75BDL3003H/00

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    Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line Ultra-bright Professional 4K UHD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy areas that are subject to high ambient light. From airports to shopping centres.

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    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

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    High-brightness 24/7 display.

    • 75"
    • 3000 cd/m²
    • Ultra HD
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

    QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

    Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    High brightness (3000 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

    Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 3000 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      189.3  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      74.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.429 x 0.429 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      3000  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      89  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      89  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      Panel technology
      IPS

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • 3.5mm jack
      • External speaker connector
      • SPDIF
      Video input
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • DVI-D
      • HDMI (x2)
      • Component Video (RCA) 3x
      • Composite (Share component Y)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      • AC-out
      • OPS
      • USB
      Video output
      DisplayPort
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • DisplayPort
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      • LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      400  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1681.2  mm
      Product weight
      54.1  kg
      Set Height
      955.6  mm
      Set Depth
      142.4  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      66.19  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      37.62  inch
      Wall Mount
      600 x 400 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.61  inch
      Bezel width
      15.3 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      119.27  lb
      Smart insert width
      136  mm
      Smart insert height
      300  mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA
      • PLS

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • RS232 cable
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Quick start guide
      • VGA cable
      Included Accessories
      RS232 daisy-chain cable
      Optional accessories
      IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Portuguese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • FCC, Class B
      • EAC
      • EnergyStar 7.0
      • PSB
      • UL

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • RS232 cable
    • HDMI cable
    • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
    • Quick start guide
    • VGA cable
    • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
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