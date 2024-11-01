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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    10BDL4551T/00

    Big impact

    From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement

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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

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    Big impact

    Small Multi-Touch display.

    • 10"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch
    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    Built-in camera and speakers

    The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

    Easy installation with PoE+ technology

    Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

    Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

    Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

    CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

    Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      25.6  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      10.1''  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:10
      Panel resolution
      1280 x 800
      Optimum resolution
      1280 x 800
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 million
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      800:1
      Response time (typical)
      30  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      160  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      160  degree
      Operating system
      Android 8.1

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      External speaker connector
      Other connections
      • USB
      • micro SD
      Video output
      HDMI
      External control
      RJ45

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RJ45
      • WiFi
      Memory
      2GB DDR3/ 8GB eMMC

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 2W

    • Power

      Mains power
      DC12V +/- 5%, 1.5A, PoE=24W
      Consumption (Max)
      10.96 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      261  mm
      Product weight
      0.74  kg
      Set Height
      167.2  mm
      Set Depth
      29  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      10.28  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      6.58  inch
      Wall Mount
      75 x 75
      Set Depth (inch)
      1.14  inch
      Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
      19.77 (L/R), 13.56 (T/B) mm
      Product weight (lb)
      1.63  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      10 ~ 85(non-condensing)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MOV
      • MP4
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WEBM
      • 3GP
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • FLV
      • MKV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP2
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Quick start guide
      • Table top stand
      • USB cable
      • DC power adapter
      • HDMI cable
      • Power plug
      • Silicon foot

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CB
      • CE
      • RoHS
      • FCC, Class A
      • UL

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      Projected capacitive
      Touch points
      5 simultaneous touchpoints
      Protection glass
      0.7 mm tempered safety glass

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick start guide
    • Table top stand
    • USB cable
    • DC power adapter
    • HDMI cable
    • Power plug
    • Silicon foot
    Badge-D2C

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