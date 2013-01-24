SmartPath trade-ins for Ultrasound

Trade in your current iU22 or iE33 for our next generation premium ultrasound system, EPIQ. EPIQ builds on the best of the iU22 and iE33, offering PureWave and xMATRIX transducers for superb image quality, and combines it with our revolutionary imaging architecture, nSIGHT Imaging, to provide exceptional levels of clinical performance.

EPIQ features an enhanced user experience, with walk-up usability and tablet-like touch interface. Along with advanced automation and quantification using Anatomical Intelligence EPIQ simplifies exams and creates more robust and reproducible results.